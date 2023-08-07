Chiara Mazza’s last words to her brother after the accident and the mystery of the rescue: what emerged

More details have emerged about the accident which sadly led to the sudden disappearance of a 25-year-old girl, called Clare Mazza. Unfortunately she lost her life shortly after getting out of the car driven by her dad.

Investigators in recent hours are working to reconstruct both the exact dynamic of the accident and also the rescue yellowwhich according to some local newspapers, arrived late.

The very serious accident for the family occurred in evening of Friday 4th July. Precisely along a road from Manduria, door to San Pietro in Bevagnamunicipalities located in the province of Taranto.

Chiara was on board the Fiat Panda led by her dad, their mother was also with them. They were returning home and it was just before arrival, when suddenly the unthinkable happened.

The family collided head-on with one Jeepsled by one 22 year old girl. The impact appeared very serious right away. For this reason, passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the sanitary.

Chiara Mazza in those minutes managed to get out of the car and the first thing she did was one call to brother, who works as a doctor. She told him: “We had an accident!” Subsequently it has fainted and died.

The yellow of the rescue services for the serious accident in which Chiara Mazza lost her life

The Brother arrived before the rescuers, he was the first to try to start the resuscitation maneuvers. Subsequently, the doctors who intervened on the spot tried to revive her long. But in the end, they had no choice but to note her heartbreaking death. She didn’t make it to survive.

In these hours, the investigators, in addition to having to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, must also resolve another one yellow. Some local newspapers say that the Manduria ambulances were unable to intervene, because engaged in other interventions.

This is why the first to intervene were no doctor and no nursing staff. Furthermore, they also arrived from Avetrana and San Pietro di Bevagna, they had to wait several minutes before their arrival. The prosecutor who is handling the case has decided to dispose the autopsy on Chiara’s body, to understand the cause behind her sudden death.