On Monday, the White House joined Meta’s Threads social media platform.

The White House launched its official account on Threads, in addition to official accounts for the President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and her husband.

In a related context, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign told CNN that the President and Vice President Kamala Harris will also launch two personal accounts on Threads.

White House spokeswoman Robin Patterson said that the reason for this step is “because we are committed to communicating with people wherever they are.”