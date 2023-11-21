Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Traffic | Train service between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa stopped

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2023
in World Europe
Train service between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa stopped

According to Fintraffic, the problem is currently being fixed.

Train service In Uusimaa, there has been an interruption between Kirkkonummi and Karjaa due to an extensive track system failure, reports the traffic control company Fintraffic.

Commuter trains run between Helsinki and Jorvaks, but from Jorvaks you can’t take a train in the direction of Kirkkonummi.

According to Fintraffic, the problem is currently being fixed. There is no estimate for the completion of the repair work.

