SStella Bossi has been famous ever since she danced in the street one night after a Berlin party. The video was nothing special, a young woman with sunglasses making irradiated movements in her body, like a friendly creature from another planet. Above all, it looked “real”, just the way you feel when you fall out of the club in the morning, and people liked that. “Life is too short for bad vibes,” said Stella Bossi and continued: dancing at night in the train station, in the supermarket, at gas stations, filming herself. Sometimes someone threw them out, sometimes the police came. For her followers, her face remained associated with the promise of becoming as famous as she was after a crazy video.

At some point, dancing in public stopped being so interesting. Bossi founded her own label “The Beat Must Fuck”. And started releasing music myself. She recently performed at a festival in Würzburg. DJ Pappenheimer played in front of her. Everyone in the region knows him. Bossi was late, so he filled in the time. When she came there was a small scuffle, it looked as if Pappenheimer was being pushed off the stage and was outraged about it, then Bossi made a movement with her hand as if she was shooing away an annoying fly. Pappenheimer then spoke of disrespect. And a torrent of hatred descended on Bossi.

There are a few rules on electronic music stages. You don’t interrupt a set that’s in progress. A DJ like this is not a solo entertainer. But what particularly annoyed people was that a social media icon treated an old hand in the scene condescendingly. So respect here also means: respect for the old rules of dance music. Bossi apologized. She was annoyed about her delay and wanted to give her fans a “perfect evening”. That went wrong. Could be the final word of a small scandal. Instead, many in the otherwise calm techno scene are calling for Stella Bossi to be canceled, calling her a shameless brat.

Let’s imagine David Guetta or Fatboy Slim in such a situation. What words would we find for them? Arrogance, especially among those who owe their success to chance, is a bad advisor. Despite it. In the end, the Bossi case reveals more about a type of techno-listening lynching than about Stella Bossi.







Elena Witzeck writes about pop here every four weeks. Ask your questions [email protected]