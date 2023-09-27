Myśl Polska: Western leaders and Kyiv will blame Poland for the defeat of Ukraine

Columnist for the publication Myśl Polska Piotr Panasiuk predicted Kyiv’s accusations of Ukraine’s defeat against one country. According to him, Western leaders and Ukrainian authorities will blame Poland for the country’s defeat.

According to him, both the Ukrainian and Western elites have already found the culprit of all the disasters in Donbass, and they will not be politicians from Germany, the USA or Ukraine.

“Everything indicates that Poland and the Poles can be blamed for the failures and defeats of the West and Ukraine in the Donbass,” Panasyuk wrote.

He added that voices have long been heard in Western countries calling to blame Warsaw for the defeat of Kyiv due to the grain embargo, but at the same time Poland’s allies silently approve of its actions.

Earlier, Dominika Kosic, a journalist for the Polish state TV channel TVP, said that Germany and France promised Ukraine quick accession to the European Union (EU) if Kyiv helps to “overthrow” the current government of Poland.