A few weeks ago, Star Torres married Kevin Salas in a private ceremony, held in a location located in Pachacámac, attended by family and friends, such as Lesly Águila. Without a doubt, the former vocalist of Corazón Serrano He threw the house out of the window, since there was a great party in which Peruvian artists performed. According to the organizer of this wedding, Laura Malpartida, who appeared on the program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’, the interpreter spent S/460,000. After that, the public and various public figures questioned the artist’s husband, who they insinuated that he did not contribute money to celebrate this event.

What did Estrella Torres say about the criticism of her husband Kevin Salas?

After celebrating their marriage, Star Torres She traveled to Orlando and Cancun to enjoy her honeymoon with her husband, Kevin Salas. After her return, the singer offered an interview for a local media outlet and spoke out about the negative comments that her partner received, from whom it was speculated that she did not pay anything at her wedding party.

“Yes, it made me uncomfortable because they tarnish my husband’s image, he is a very hard worker. Our marriage was a dream and it was thanks to the efforts of both of us and our family members who supported us,” commented the artist for the Trome newspaper.

In that line, Star Torres He made it clear that he does not pay his partner’s bills. “I am not a person who supports anyone, anyone, the only people I really support are my mother and sisters. No matter how much criticism, no one will overshadow the beautiful moment I lived,” she concluded.

Did Estrella Torres have an exchange in her marriage with Kevin Salas?

In the marriage of Star Torres and Kevin Salas, various Peruvian musicians performed: William Luna, Skándalo, Brunella Torpoco —who would have received S/40,000— and the orchestra River Band.

Given this, a reporter from the program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ asked the organizer of this wedding, Laura Malpartida, if there was an exchange in Estrella Torres’ marriage. In this regard, she flatly ruled out this fact and denied that the 26-year-old interpreter was offered a “special price” for being a public figure.