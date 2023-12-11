Cougars He fought against the current at the University Stadium. In the second half of the second leg semifinal of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Tigres, the UNAM team was down 2-1 on the aggregate score. The team led by Antonio Mohamed continued to try to get closer on the scoreboard, but the game became tighter.
At minute 78, when things seemed more complicated, Pumas was left with one less player. Pablo Bennevendo, who had played a correct game, upset Diego Lainez from behind and the central referee decided to show the Auriazul player a direct red card.
For some analysts, Fernando Guerrero's marking was very rigorous, although for other arbitration experts the expulsion was regulatory and well shown by the 'Singer'.
Through his social networks, Felipe Ramos Rizo affirmed that the expulsion of the Pumas right back was correct.
In contrast, Marco Antonio Rodríguez, from the TUDN network, assured that the red card for the Mexican defender was “exaggerated.”
#Bennevendo39s #entry #Lainez #ended #controversial #expulsion
Leave a Reply