The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are no longer able to effectively use basic civilian drones due to the fact that Russia has quite powerful electronic warfare (EW) capabilities. He writes about this on January 18 Business Insider.

“Their effectiveness is significantly deteriorating as the electronic warfare systems of the Russian Armed Forces become more powerful,” the article states.

The authors noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces use unmanned aerial vehicles and drones for civilian purposes in the conflict zone, modifying them for military needs. Against the backdrop of a shortage of ammunition for artillery, such unmanned aerial vehicles have become one of the main types of weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. However, due to the improvement of Russian electronic warfare, “ordinary” drones are now no longer suitable for use, the journalists concluded.

At the end of December, British columnist Joe Barnes wrote in his article for The Daily Telegraph that Russian electronic warfare systems have become a clear example of the technical advantage of the Russian army over the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is well aware that they are at a disadvantage: radio frequencies are jammed, guidance systems are encrypted. Because of this, the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems supplied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to almost always miss in some areas, the journalist added. Thus, the system, correctly configured by Russian troops, does not allow a single Ukrainian drone to penetrate the built defenses.

In the same month, the Swiss news agency Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen also pointed to the “blatant superiority” of Russian electronic warfare systems in the NWO zone. As Doctor of Political Sciences Dominik Kunertov noted, Moscow has invested heavily in this form of warfare for decades, and now it is bearing fruit.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.