Jasna – In the Jasna World Cup giant slalom there will be no podium for Marta Bassino, sensationally outside the top thirty and therefore excluded from the second heat, and above all for Federica Brignonefell at the fourth door without physical consequences.

At mid-race the Swede leads Sarah Hector who was able to interpret the icy track very well following the sudden drop in temperatures at night.

The Scandinavian is first with 1″00 ahead of the American Mikaela Shiffrin and 1″05 over the New Zealander Alice Robinson. The gaps are heavy: Croatian Zrinka Ljutic is fourth at 2″61.

The condition of the Slovakian Petra Vlhova is worrying as she was carried to the finish line on the toboggan after a fall (a twist of her right knee was seen). The best Italian is Elisa Platinumthirteenth at 3″93. The second heat is scheduled for 1pm.