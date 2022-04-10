Without a shadow of a doubt, Emma Marrone she is one of the most loved and respected singers in the world of music. After 12 years from his victory to Friendsthe artist made a shock revelation on that famous 29 March 2022. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Emma Marrone never ceases to amaze all her parents fan. Recently the famous singer ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was a revelation that she made herself through her Instagram profile.

It’s been about now 12 years since Emma Marrone won the title of winner ad Friends by Maria De Filippi. From that famous evening, the singer not only retains a very beautiful I remember but also something more concrete. It is a kind of “lucky charm”Which she herself decided to show to all her fans.

Therefore, on 29 March 2010, when he won the ninth edition of FriendsEmma stole two pair of shoes to Maria De Filippi. To declare it was herself through a photo published on his Instagram Stories.

The shoes that Emma Marrone stole from Maria De Filippi

The ones that appear in the images on Emma’s Instagram profile are two pairs of unkle boot. As for the first, it is not about the sandals open toe silver with plateau that Maria De Filippi wore on the same night of the final of Friends but a pair of black heels.

On the other hand, as regards the second pair of shoes, it is always black open toe sandals covered with crystals and characterized by a strap at the ankle. These are the words accompanying the caption that can be read in Emma’s Instagram Stories: