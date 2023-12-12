Not everything that is invented is necessarily welcome: in 2023 there were again trends that no one needs. The travelers had to contend with “Everesting”, “floating breakfast” and untraceable hairdryers

Floating meal

SEver since Instagram came into being, the question about hotels is no longer just whether it's nice, but also whether you can take good photos of it to let the world know how good you are. The latest invention that serves this desire for perfect images of a perfect life is the “floating breakfast.” The message is clear: Look how good we have it here, we are standing in our overwater villa pool with champagne flutes, a tray with tropical fruits, croissants, smoothie and scrambled eggs floating in front of us! Typically the Indian or Pacific Ocean waves in the background.

The “floating breakfast” is a breakfast tray, often massive like a small raft, that sits in the private pools exclusive holiday accommodation is routinely launched. With everything included in the hotel's romantic package, it's welcome for marriage proposals and of course for Instagram. It was most likely invented in Bali sometime around the turn of the millennium, but was quickly copied by Thai resorts, brought to perfection by hosts like Eva and Sonu Shivdasani at their Soneva Hideaways. And the floating meal has long since begun its triumphal march around the world, all the way to the rooftop pool of the Mandarin Oriental in Munich.