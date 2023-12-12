Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Sweden | All five victims of the elevator accident died

December 12, 2023
Sweden | All five victims of the elevator accident died

On Monday, a construction site elevator fell from about 20 meters near Stockholm. The Swedish Accident Investigation Center is investigating the causes of the accident.

All five people who were involved in an elevator accident in Sweden on Monday died, says the Swedish Public Prosecutor's Office on its website.

According to the prosecutor, the crime headings of the preliminary investigation are causing death and occupational safety crime.

“We are now working to confirm the identities of the deceased, and their relatives are being contacted. The technical investigation continues, and [Ruotsin] The accident investigation center is at the scene,” says the senior prosecutor Gunnar Jonasson in the bulletin.

Accident happened on Monday in the morning outside Stockholm in the municipality of Sundbyberg. The elevator at the construction site fell from a height of about 20 meters.

The Alimak company that manufactured the elevator previously told Aftonbladet that there had never been any problems with the elevator model in question before.

