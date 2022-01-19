The second descent on the Streif postponed to Sunday, the slalom brought forward. The timetable for women’s free in Cortina has also been changed
Due to unfavorable weather forecasts, the second men’s downhill of the Kitzbuehel World Cup was postponed from Saturday to Sunday. The programming is then reversed with the slalom, which will be played on Saturday, 24 hours ahead of schedule. Consequently, the women’s downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo, also on Saturday, will change time.
THE PROGRAM
Here is the program in detail:
Friday 21st: first male descent Kitzbuehel at 11.30.
Saturday 22: Kitzbuehel men’s slalom at 10.15 and 13.45.
Saturday 22: Cortina d’Ampezzo women’s downhill at 11.30 instead of 10. Sunday 23: Cortina d’Ampezzo women’s super-G at 11.45.
Sunday 23: Kitzbuehel men’s descent at 1.30 pm.
January 19, 2022 (change January 19, 2022 | 21:24)
