The University of Michigan in the United States will pay almost $500 million to settle the situation after claims by a group of alumni who alleged sexual harassment by former employee of the institution Robert Anderson, who died more than 10 years ago. This was announced on Wednesday, January 19, in a statement on the university’s website.

The total amount of the transaction is $490 million.

The report states that $460 million will be divided among more than a thousand victims, and another $30 million will be allocated to future accusers who decide to join the settlement agreement by July 31, 2023.

“We hope this agreement will begin the healing process for those affected,” said Jordan Acker, chairman of the university’s board of regents.

Dr. Robert Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He served as Director of the University Health Service and served as the physician for several college sports teams. A number of American football players and other athletes have accused Anderson, who died in 2008, of sexual assault.

Earlier, on January 4, a settlement agreement was made public between the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew of sexual violence.

The document is dated 2009. It says that Epstein paid Giuffre $500,000 to have the case dismissed without admitting responsibility or guilt.