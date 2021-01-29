The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, and humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some interior areas, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed, becoming active at night, especially at the sea in the west.

As for the winds, they will be southeasterly – northeast at a speed of 15-30 km / hr, sometimes reaching 40 km / h at sea. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, becoming turbulent at night at night to the west, while the first tide occurs at 13:36, the second at 03:49, and the first tide at 21:05 and the second at 07:56.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 10:20, the second tide at 23:39, the first ebb at 16:55, and the second ebb at 05: 40.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

