Christmas is coming to an end, but there is still one of the most important events: the Three Kings Parade. It is a very special day, especially for the little ones in the house. Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar arrive at Spain loaded with gifts for thousands of children who are waiting for them happily and with enthusiasm.

However, the entry of a storm on the peninsula threatens suspend all events on the afternoon of January 5. In fact, cities like Seville They have already made the decision to advance the Three Wise Men parade to this Saturday, January 4 due to the weather forecast. A fact that is already part of the history of our country.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has released a statement to inform citizens of the situation. The organization has indicated that instability will reign again in the national territory at the beginning of 2025. And there are days of fronts that will dump rain in many points of the map. In fact, some autonomous communities such as the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra or Castilla y León have already begun to record rainfall this Friday, January 3.

Special prediction | Christmas parties. → Change of weather, with rains in the north and west of the peninsula. Days 5 and 6 could be strong in parts of Galicia and around the Central system. → Temperatures will rise and there will be less frost. pic.twitter.com/n3tla8AIzg — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 2, 2025

Madrid It is not saved either, since the water has already been seen in its streets. Given this scenario, many are wondering if the bad weather is going to continue throughout the weekend. This is the Aemet forecast for the Three Kings Parade in the capital.









Is it going to rain in Madrid during the Three Kings Parade?

Although in principle the event continues, as confirmed by the City Council itself, the Aemet has shared in its Web page the weather forecast for this January 5.

The organization points out that the rain will be present this day in several areas of the region. In principle, these will begin in the morning in the Sierra and become generalized during the afternoon to the entire territory. In locations like Old Apiary, Cercedilla or Manzanares Hole the probability of precipitation is 100%. In the capitalFor its part, the forecast for water to fall is 85%a fairly high figure.

Madrid : 85%

Getafe : 90%

Alcorcon : 95%

Brunette : 95%

El Escorial : 100%

Alcala de Henares : 85%

Parla : 85%

Old Apiary : 100%

Coldscraper : 100%

Las Rozas: 95%

The Aemet predicts an increase in temperatures in the Community of Madrid, although there will be “weak frosts scattered on the summits of the Central System”. It also warns that mists and fogs will visit the Sierra.