Nagore Robles and Carla Flila enjoy a few days in Lanzarote in one of the best moments of their relationship. The influencer and tiktoker He is accompanying the television collaborator on the island for work reasons.

That is why they have taken advantage of their stay in this Canarian paradise to spend time together and disconnect from the big city. Meals in restaurants facing the sea, sunsets and walks on the beach and routes in an all-terrain car have been some of the things they have done and shared with their followers on their social networks.

“January 20, 2025. Lanzarote with her“, is the message with which Carla Flila accompanied her publication on Instagram, where she posted a sequence of photographs and videos of her time in Lanzarote with Nagore Robles.

For her part, the current contestant of the cooking show Bake Off has shared a emotional reels with his partner as the protagonist and which he titled with the word ‘serendipity’.

“Lucky and unexpected find “which occurs when you are looking for something else,” he added to describe both the term and his sentimental situation.

In her Instagram stories, Nagore Robles He wanted to send a message of support to his friend Anabel Pantoja, who is currently in the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria accompanying her daughter Alma, who has been admitted there since the beginning of January.

Nagore Robles sends a message of support to her friend Anabel Pantoja. NAGORE_ROBLES / INSTAGRAM

“Thinking about you all the time“, the talk show host wrote in a video accompanied by the song Paradise by Coldplay in which it shows the panoramic views of the island from one of its viewpoints.