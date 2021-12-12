An overtaking on the last lap of the grand finale that is worth the world title: a scenario often seen in motorcycling today took place in F1, not without a massive dose of regulatory artifice that could put the result. sub judice for a long time still should Mercedes decide to implement in the next 96 hours the already expressed will to appeal against the verdict of the Race Direction, which rejected the protest of Mercedes against the alleged violation of article 48.12 of the sporting regulations, which concerns the possibility of to double the cars that were one lap behind before resuming the Grand Prix regularly.

In the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in fact, Max Verstappen had one lap available to attack – successfully – Lewis Hamilton with new soft tires against the decidedly worn hard tires of the reigning champion, who made only one stop, however, rather in advance to respond immediately to Verstappen’s tire change. To give the race the opportunity to end not under the Safety Car regime Michael Masi gave permission to the lapped between Hamilton and Verstappen – only those – to pass the safety car.

FIA President Jean Todt commented on Twitter an unforgettable season: “Congratulations to Verstappen, Hamilton, Red Bull, Mercedes and everyone who made such an exciting championship possible. A further lesson that it’s not over until it’s over“.