The festival has 46,000 square meters in which it has arranged its four stages, numerous bars and restaurant spaces, water fountains for the heat, a ‘market’ with designer brands, slogans and a Violet Point

Friday, April 28, 2023, 02:02







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

After a year and many events in between, La Fica has recovered its festival aspect and everything is ready for a new edition of Warm Up which, for the first time, extends its duration to celebrate its fifth anniversary. In the three nights that…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



