Justice of Alagoas had condemned the deputy for impropriety, but Humberto Martins identified irregularities in the process

Minister Humberto Martins, of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), annulled a conviction of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), for administrative impropriety. The action could lead to the congressman being ineligible, and the case is under judicial secrecy.

The decision, published on April 13, responds to a request from the deputy’s defense. The conviction of the TJAL (Tribunal de Justiça de Alagoas) in November 2016 established the loss of office, suspension of political rights for a period of 10 years, reimbursement of R$ 182,000 to the public coffers and payment of a fine in the same amount.

Lira would be involved in an alleged embezzlement scheme from 2003 to 2006, at the time he was a state deputy in Alagoas. He was sentenced for using funds intended for the payment of salaries in the cabinet to pay personal loans to the Rural Bank.

Minister Humberto Martins considered that there was a procedural irregularity in the judgment and determined that the action be resumed at the initial stage in the Justice of Alagoas.

“In view of the nullity verified in the procedural process due to the absence of summons on the appellant, I am aware of the special appeal and grant it in part, in order to determine the return of the records to the origin to carry out a regular and valid summons of the appellant and due instruction evidentiary“, defined the minister.