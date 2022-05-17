Destroyed apartment buildings, rubble everywhere, potholes in roads, burnt-out cars and tanks, but above all an unbelievable deathly silence. With new virtual tours through Ukrainian cities such as Boetsje and Irpin, the tourism office of the region and the city of Kiev is bringing the (consequences of the) war in the country eerily clear.

“We’re portraying the devastation to keep its memory alive and show posterity the price of our fight for freedom and independence.” That can be read on the website of the Kiev region at the presentation of the ‘VR museum of war memory’.

It is then possible to click on different places (Irpin, Boetsja, Hostomel, Horenka, Stojanka and Borodjanka) and to 'float' through the pasted photos as if it were Google Streetview. And we see a bombed-out suburb of Irpin. A supermarket with holes in the roof, a burned-out gas pump, destroyed houses and remarkably few people on the street.

Borodyanka. © kyivregiontours.gov.ua



irpin. © kyivregiontours.gov.ua



Reconstruction

“We are sure that after the victory (over Russia, ed.) we will rebuild everything and that the Kiev region will again become a place to live, where everyone will have a house, tourism is active, there is good food from it.” local farmers can taste whether one can withdraw in the beautiful nature. But we’ll never be able to forget what happened.’

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 and is accompanied by prolonged and heavy bombing of cities and military-strategic sites. The damage in the country is enormous and reconstruction will take a lot of time and even more money.

buttsha. © https://kyivregiontours.gov.ua/



Hostomel. © kyivregiontours.gov.ua



