Destruction and bodies on the ground after the Israeli withdrawal from the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

The withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City after a two-week assault has left a desolate panorama of destroyed buildings and bodies lying on the floor, according to Gazan authorities.

The Reuters agency has reported that hundreds of residents in the area around the hospital complex have rushed inside to check the damage suffered by the medical center, the largest in the Strip, after the Israeli withdrawal. According to the Israeli version, in the two weeks of “precision” operation in the hospital, the soldiers have eliminated 200 militiamen, in addition to arresting about 500 members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad after interrogating about 800 suspects, in addition to seizing a large quantity of weapons and ammunition. For their part, the Gazan authorities, controlled by Hamas, claim that the military has killed 400 people in the operation and that no Palestinian militia used the hospital as a base, as the Israeli army claims.

A spokesman for Gaza's civil emergency service told Reuters that Israeli troops had executed two people, whose bodies were found handcuffed in the compound, and had used heavy machinery to dig in the compound's courtyards and exhume the bodies. buried there. Some videos are circulating on social networks in which corpses are seen, some covered with white sheets, in a burned area of ​​the hospital center, which barely keeps some of the exterior walls standing.

A nurse told Al Jazeera that “during the assault on the hospital, we had no means to treat the patients, nor could we bury them. The stench of corpses filled the place. “What has happened to us is indescribable.”

“I haven't stopped crying since I arrived, the occupation [Israel] “He has committed horrible massacres here,” Samir Basel, who has visited the complex, told Reuters. “The place is destroyed, the buildings have been burned… This place must be rebuilt, there is no longer an Al Shifa hospital,” he added. Israel has assured all this time that the operation has been carried out “avoiding harm to civilians, patients and medical equipment.” “There is no life here, the complex is in ruins and cannot be resurrected,” Ismail al-Ghoul, one of the reporters for his Arabic channel, who was able to enter the complex, also told al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, has called on the international community to help reopen the Al Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, to the south, to alleviate the destruction of Al Shifa.