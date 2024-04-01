Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Press Split

Just a “showcase example”? Specialist journalists currently consider a ground-based killer robot like the Uran-9 to be suitable purely for propaganda purposes. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / Sergei Bobylev

In Hollywood, machines are fighting against people – in Ukraine they are currently fighting against themselves. But with every day the “Terminator” becomes more real.

Avdijiwka – “Next step: killer robots,” writes Sebastian Gierke. The author of the South German newspaper refers to a statement by Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Development. He told the news agency Associated Press expressed that killer robots are the “logical and inevitable next step.” Ukraine has carried out “a lot of research and development in this direction”. That was when the Ukraine war had already been raging for a year. The Russians were also diligent in this regard. Now reported Newsweek from the first tangible results: The war of the Terminators is ongoing – albeit on a low flame. Still.

Accordingly, new footage appears to be on a Ukrainian one Telegram-Channel to prove that Ukrainian drones loaded with explosives shot down Russian combat robots near the city of Avdiivka, which is now controlled by Moscow – possibly a new chapter in the fight between UAVs and UGVs: unmanned vehicles in the air (aerial) fight against unmanned vehicles on the ground (Ground). Russian forces have begun using ground-based robots with automatic grenade launchers in combat in Ukraine, Kiev's 47th Mechanized Brigade reported on social media, writes Newsweek.

“The progress of drones in Ukraine could lead to the emergence of killer robots,” has Associated Press speculated a year ago. The subjunctive was probably already present at the time of publication AP-Message outdated. US general and political analyst John Allen is already saying that “hyperwar is coming.” In an interview with the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) He said that this would be “a war at a speed that we humans can no longer imagine.”

Hyperwar: The next development step is drone swarms over the battlefields

“So far these are isolated cases in which the Russians have used such a technique,” ​​the brigade added loudly Newsweek added. However, experts agree that the next development step would be swarms of drones over the battlefields – Ukraine has proven that these can also be produced cost-effectively. Automated war on the ground will follow – in 2017, Ukraine presented the combat robot known as RSVK-M2 from the Kiev-based engineering team from Robotics Design Bureau. The approximately two meter long vehicle can carry a heavy machine gun and, in the future, grenade launchers or anti-tank weapons.

According to the manufacturer, successful tests took place in Donbass under combat-like conditions as early as 2017. In addition to a medium and a heavy machine gun, Robotics Design states that a grenade machine gun and an unspecified anti-tank guided missile have also been integrated – both have this information Army Recognition as well as Soldier & technology reported – however: Seven years after the vehicle was presented and after supposedly successful tests, there is no reliable evidence of its readiness for use under real combat conditions. The Phantom 2 also still owes proof of its maturity. This applies more or less exactly the same to the Russian side.

“The core problem is that we as humans are increasingly abdicating responsibility for decisions that affect life and death.”

Vladimir Putin's most prominent representative is certainly the uranium-9 robot – it is at least suitable for making an impression at parades; However, he has long since had his baptism of fire Soldier & technology writes: “The comparatively heavily armed unmanned ground vehicle made its debut on the battlefield in Syria and disappointed its users in many ways. In addition to mechanical problems with the chassis and weapons system, the biggest weak point was the poor data connection and the sensors.” Given the fact that both warring parties are continuing to develop their military robotics, observers remain skeptical – even after two years of war. After all, even at the beginning of the first year of the war, Russia's propaganda only provoked malice, for example in Defense Express.

Hyperwar: Russia announced a “miracle weapon” – and specialist journalists scoffed

“The Russians announce their new 'miracle weapon,' raising doubts about their survivability on the battlefield,” the magazine wrote of Putin's new Marker anti-tank robot, which looks like a miniature German Gepard anti-aircraft gunner. The head of the Russian state space company Roskosmos, Dmitri Rogozin, promised revolutionary achievements from the project at the beginning of 2023: namely concrete help to stand up to the Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams tanks. The authors of the magazine Defense One However, point out that the marker's dimensions and low mobility would make it an easy target for any experienced tank crew.

But that's not all: there is another problem level for the Russians Defense Express in how to maintain control of this remote-controlled weapon in the conditions of a real battlefield with active electronic warfare. Previous deployments of the Marker or its more developed Russian counterpart Uran-9 suffered from the fact that the operators could not maintain a distance anywhere near the vehicle as the pilots of their first-person view drones. In addition, the operating conditions on the ground of the battlefield are many times more complex than an approach in the air or over water, such as Defense Express writes.

Hyperwar: Putin's robot tanks seem more suitable for parades

“In fact, the driver of the UGV usually has to maintain direct line of sight under ideal conditions, or without the effects of hostile electronic countermeasures. Autonomous mission profiles that require waypoint management fail due to the complexity of the terrain and the fluctuating situation.” In this respect, the interim conclusion of the specialist journalists is sobering: “It therefore looks more like the production of this anti-tank robot will be limited to a few examples , who only pose for the Kremlin’s propaganda media cameras.”

However, the path to a Terminators comparable to the imagination of Hollywood directors has already been taken. The magazine Defense One had already written in 2019 about the autonomy of chain-driven robots – apparently Russia used its involvement in the Syrian civil war as a laboratory situation for the uranium model series; Defense One from a report by the Russian state news agency Tass quoted regarding the future requirements for robots: “This includes the ability to solve tasks under different combat conditions day and night, under enemy fire, electronic and informational defense, under conditions of radiation, chemical contamination and electromagnetic attack – as well as requirements such as modularity and Multifunctionality.”

The Tass also wrote about the need for systems to be able to carry out tasks independently under conditions of ambiguity – which implies the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Samuel Bendett from Center for Naval Analyzes doubtful given the of Newsweek reported the battle between air and ground robots that unmanned tanks would dominate the battlefield en masse for the foreseeable future; The drones are simply too dominant in the air for that. However, this is how he quotes it Newsweek“both sides will seek to develop tactics and concepts to integrate them into strike and combat operations and eliminate some of the threat to human combatants.” Both Russia and Ukraine are pushing for the development of UGVs, which are increasingly can move autonomously, he added.

Hyperwar: People will be left out of decision-making processes in the future

South Germans-Author Sebastian Gierke sees Pandora's box wide open: The military use of AI is per se unproblematic – for example for autonomous take-off and landing measures or for navigation. However, if AI is used in weapon systems to force the autonomous selection of targets and the decision about a possible attack, war begins to get completely out of control. “The development of such weapons has an enormous influence on the way war is waged. If they are used, people are specifically removed from the decision-making processes of certain military actions, meaning that they only exercise a limited supervisory function, for example by only setting general mission parameters, but all further acts of war take place automatically.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Even if hyperwar is still somewhat in the future, the fuse for it is already starting to burn today, as the Austrian colonel and historian Markus Reisner says: “The core problem is that we as humans have responsibility for decisions that affect life and death. give more and more strength.” (kahin)