Netanyahu criticizes the “short memory” of the international community with the Hamas attacks and assures that he will enter Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the “short memory” of the international community for forgetting the Hamas attacks of October 7, “the worst massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust.” He has said that despite international pressure against the offensive in Gaza, the operation will continue until Israel achieves its objectives, including the ground operation in Rafah, on the southern tip of Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians displaced from other countries take refuge. areas of the Strip.

“I ask our friends in the international community: 'How short is your memory? Have you so quickly forgotten October 7, the worst massacre committed against the Jews since the Holocaust?'” Netanyahu said before a meeting of his security cabinet. “Are you so quickly willing to deny Israel its right to defend itself against the monsters of Hamas?” he insisted, before reiterating that Israel will continue its offensive, including the city of Rafah, ensuring that, when carried out, it will evacuate. to civilians in combat zones.

Netanyahu has responded to statements this week by the leader of the Democratic Party in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, a prominent American Jewish leader, who called for elections in Israel on the grounds that the ultra-nationalist governing coalition “no longer covers the needs of Israel after October 7”, stating that he lives in the past. According to Netanyahu, his government is being subjected to “international pressure based on false accusations” that “attempt to stop the war before all objectives are achieved.” According to the Israeli leader, an election “would stop the war and paralyze the country for at least six months.” Thus, he has assured that the Rafah operation “will take place in a matter of weeks”, despite international pressure against it. “We accept these pressures and will not give in to them,” he added. (Agencies)