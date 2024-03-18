Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been a great success since launching last January and, according to the studio director and producer of the series Masayoshi Yokoyamait's about a sales speed which the developer has “never experienced before”.

Speaking to Japanese publication 4Gamer (English translation by Automaton-Media) Yokoyama said: “We issued a press release about how (Infinite Wealth) sold over a million copies worldwide in just one week after its release. release, but it's truly a speed we've never experienced before.Like a Dragon games they sell in the long term rather than immediately. This has been the case since the early days of the series.”

“After all, it has a basis of adult players, so there is no rush, you know? People hear about games from their friends, meet them by chance, and that's how the titles grow. That's why the way (Infinite Wealth) has succeeded has surprised me.”