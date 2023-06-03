Saturday, June 3, 2023, 1:50 p.m.



The dam known as the ‘wall of the Moors’ in the Murcian district of Churra has been placed under precautionary protection after the publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia of the initiation of the file, promoted by Huermur, as an Asset Cataloged for its Cultural Relevance . The association seeks to obtain level two regional protection for this infrastructure, which they qualify as a “first-order witness of the hydraulic uses linked to the storage and distribution of the flows of the boulevards of the Huerta de Murcia since medieval times.”

Huermur highlighted the need to protect the heritage of the Huerta de Murcia and expressed his satisfaction for a faster response, compared to other requests. In addition, the association also achieved the initiation of another five rolling dams, in this case from the 20th century, at the Buenavista archaeological site, in El Puntal, which extends its protection to five unique structures linked to the retention and use of the flows of another nearby stream.

For Huermur, “the protection of the hydraulic heritage of dams and weirs, from the oldest, through the medieval ones and up to those of the 20th century that display cultural values, is a fundamental step, since in this way we preserve some assets that are integrated into the landscape and that are so important They are in our region, both for the control of floods, as well as the distribution of water, the use of rain and the survival of traditional irrigation».