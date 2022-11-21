“the walking dead” premiered episode 24 “Rest In Peace” on AMC and marked the end of an era. With a total of 11 seasons and 12 years on the air, the zombie series became a franchise with thousands of followers and exciting survival stories.

The fans had great expectations to know the outcome and the result has not disappointed them. The return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes took fans by surprise, because the actor had been away from television fiction for several years.

As we saw in the epilogue of episode 24, Rick and Michonne are writing letters to their loved ones. “I think about the dead all the time, and the living I lost,” says the beloved sheriff as he remembers all of his dead and living friends.

From the appearance of the protagonist, it is believed that he works at the Civic Republic Cull Facility, a decontamination center for mass cleaning of walkers that we already saw in “The Walking Dead: world beyond” which is set several years in the future.

What happened to Rick Grimes in the series?

All “TWD” fans wondered what happened to Rick Grimes after he disappeared after the explosion on the bridge during Season 9. Although he survived, there are no further details on how he recovered or what fate will bring.

There is currently a trilogy of movies on the way that will focus on that time span. It is known that his partner, Michonne, undertook his search, so we already have two original characters from the show confirmed for the new story.