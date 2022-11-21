Argentine striker of the French FC Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi on November 21 confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the last of his career.

“Absolutely, this is my last World Cup, my last chance to win it. The last chance to realize my and our common dream, ”he said at a pre-match press conference.

The footballer noted that he tries to enjoy every moment as much as possible and feels incredibly good.

“Before, I didn’t have time to enjoy it,” said Messi.

The World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18 in five cities at eight stadiums in Qatar. The Argentina national team will play with the team of Saudi Arabia on November 22 in the first round of the group stage.

A day earlier, the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at the El-Bayt Stadium in the city of Al-Hawr. The field hosted a parade of flags of the participating countries, as well as a parade of mascots from past World Cups.

The fact that the Messiah will complete his performances for the national team after the 2022 World Cup was reported by the TN portal in October. Then the player answered in the affirmative to the corresponding question of the journalist and said that he was counting the days before the start of the championship.

In May of this year, Messi became the highest paid athlete in the world according to Forbes.

The Argentine footballer began his career at Barcelona Football Club.