‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ has conquered zombie series lovers, who eagerly await each new chapter. On this occasion, after all the problems they went through to rescue Laurent from Quinn, Daryl must now embark on a journey to take the young man to a place called ‘The Nest’, where he can be safe. On the other hand, we will see that Isabel, who stayed with his ex-boyfriend, seems like she will try to escape by murdering him.

Do you want to know what the last chapters of the series will be like? Norman Reedus? To do this, here we leave you our complete guide with all the details to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE.

Watch the trailer for episode 5 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

When does episode 5 of ‘Daryl Dixon’ (series) come out?

Chapter 5 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ will be released on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This series is a spin-off of the popular production based on the comics created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, which, this time, focuses on one of the characters: Daryl Dixon. His story begins when he arrives in France, the country where the zombie apocalypse originated.

What time to watch episode 5 ‘Daryl Dixon’?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ It broadcasts its episodes at different times depending on the area you are in, so the premiere ranges between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm (United States time). Below, we leave you a list with the exact time so you don’t miss this exciting episode of the new zombie series with Norman Reedus.

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6.00 pm PT.

Central Standard Time (CT): 8:00 pm CT.

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9.00 pm ET.

After rescuing Laurent from Quinn, Daryl Dixon must get him to safety. Photo: AMC

How to watch ‘Daryl Dixon’ (series) episode 5 ONLINE?

The Serie ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’starring Norman Reeduscan be seen ONLINE through the streaming service AMC+; so there you can see chapter 5. Also, if you missed the previous episodes of this spin-off, you will access them from the platform. We must clarify that this website is not available for Latin America.

Who are the actors participating in ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?