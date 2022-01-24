The city of Barcelona will host the official start and finish line of the second stage of the Cycling Tour of Spain of 2023, as announced on Monday by the city council of the Catalan capital together with the organizers of the test.

In an act held at the Olympic Museum, the first deputy mayor, Jaume Collboni, the councilor for sports, David Escudé, and the director of the Vuelta, Javier Guillén, announced the agreement for Barcelona to once again kick off the the race 61 years later.

It will be the second time that Barcelona has become the starting point for the Vuelta Ciclista a España, which already hosted the initial stage of the race in 1962.

A team time trial, the start

The 2023 edition of the Vuelta España will start in Barcelona in August 2023 with a team time trial stage. Guillén also advanced that the second stage in line will also end in Barcelona, ​​although its route is not yet defined.

However, the director of the Vuelta did admit that he would like it to be “a spectacular arrival” and expressed his preference for it not to be a final for sprinters.

The last time the Vuelta arrived in Barcelona was on August 26, 2012, as the finish line of the stage between Andorra and Barcelona of that edition, with a 196 km route.

“That the Vuelta starts in Barcelona is for me, as well as a great joy, a dream come true. I want to thank Joaquín Vilaplana, president of the Catalan Federation, and Rubén Peris, president of the Volta, for all their enthusiasm and collaboration that they have demonstrated for this to become a reality,” Guillén stressed.

Collboni stressed that hosting the official start of the Vuelta represents a great milestone not only because of the sporting interest and media coverage -200 countries follow it on television-, but also because of what it represents in terms of promoting the city.

“As a city we have a vocation to host sporting events and events of all kinds because of what they represent for us and so that the citizens of Barcelona vibrate with them”, commented the first deputy mayor of the city. In this sense, David Escudé recalled the direct impact that hosting the peloton of the race could have on Barcelona.

“The Tour caravan, with technical teams, cyclists and journalists, has more than 2,000 people. It is the great start of the Vuelta, they will not only be spending one night, they will be almost a week,” he said. In addition, organizing the official start will mean for Barcelona that its streets are the protagonists of the promotional video of the race.

EFE