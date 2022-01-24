Sinaloa.- Despite the complaint that in days gone by 110 workers from the Ministry of Health with vacancies were dismissedGovernor Rubén Rocha Moya assured ignore this topic and said that in his government no layoffs and there won’t be.

According to the complainants, the dismissed personnel had vacancies, which were delivered to the Administration of former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel in 2020 and 2021, but in the past fortnight they were notified by telephone that they would no longer present themselves and they were dismissed. dismissal of the checkers in the various work areas.

“I don’t know anything about the dismissal of workers. In my government no one is being fired, no one has been fired, and you know something that I don’t,” the governor said when questioning whether it was due because they were workers who were allegedly part of the irregularly delivered positions in the Ordaz Coppel Administration.

Without explanation

According to some of the affected workers, they were not given the opportunity to defend themselves, they were not explained what the irregularities were that they found with the delivery of their positions, they were not told what would happen to their severance pay, and they were not given the option of being relocated so as not to lose its seniority.

They assured that they have the capacity to perform in the areas where they are, and proof of this is that some of their dismissed colleagues were asked by their immediate bosses to stay because they needed them. 30 percent continue to go to work in the hope that their jobs will not be taken away from them.

Those affected ask the state government to negotiate with the federal government to regularize the health personnel, who were on strike because they consider it too unfair that, by giving places to some, others take them away.

The data

Return

On the instructions of their immediate superiors, some dismissed workers returned to work, since they were needed in the areas where they provided their services. They call on the governor not to leave them unemployed.

Irregularity

When entering the new Government, it detected that the past Administration delivered irregular positions, so they would be analyzed to remove them and deliver them to workers with more seniority.