THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, April 8, 2022, 4:34 p.m.



Murcians will be able to vote on the proposals submitted to the first participatory budgets of the municipality of Murcia starting on Friday, April 29. The deadline will be extended for three weeks. The Technical Commission is currently finalizing the assessment of the almost 950 ideas that were raised by citizens.

Councilman Enrique Lorca explained that, “as established in the calendar of ‘Murcia Decide’, the voting period will begin in April.” The citizen voting process for the validated investment project proposals will be open to all residents over the age of 16 registered in the municipality, regardless of their nationality.

Each person will be able to exercise their vote on the proposals that they like the most and believe that they improve the common good and result in a better quality of life in the municipality or in their district. The voting of the budgets will be carried out after registration, digitally through the web platform ‘Murcia Decide’ from any device with Internet access.

In addition, voting points will be set up in different places in the municipality with Internet access and face-to-face support for people who want to vote but do not have the knowledge or digital means to do so.