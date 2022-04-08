According to the latest data released by the National Institute of Health, 10,627 patients are affected by congenital hemorrhagic diseases. Of these 4,179 are affected by haemophilia A and 898 by haemophilia B. There are 54 haemophilia centers in Italy. A dedicated assistance network, able to efficiently ensure the necessary assistance to all.

FedEmo-Federation of Hemophilic Associations on the occasion of the World Hemophilia Day, which this year is celebrated on 11 April, appeals to the institutions to guarantee the continuation of the Agreement on congenital hemorrhagic diseases, not to withdraw from the fundamental welfare principles contained in the Text Sole on Rare Diseases and participation in the National Committee for rare diseases provided for by the new legislative provision.

Fedemo addresses the political bodies during the conference “Let’s make perspectives active” attended by: Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of State for Health; Paola Boldrini, Vice-President of the XII Hygiene and Health Commission of the Senate of the Republic; Elisa Pirro, Member of the XII Hygiene and Health Commission of the Senate of the Republic; Maria Rizzotti, Member of the XII Hygiene and Health Commission of the Senate of the Republic; Alessio D’Amato, Councilor for Health and Social-Health Integration of the Lazio Region; Cristina Cassone, President of the Federation of Haemophilic Associations -FedEmo; Giancarlo Castaman, Director of the Hemorrhagic Diseases Center, AOU Careggi of Florence; Andrea Lenzi, Coordinator of the Technical Table for Rare Diseases; Francesco Riva, Director of CNEL – National Council for Economics and Labor; Angiola Rocino – President of the Italian Association of Hemophilia Centers AICE.

The event will be broadcast live on the website Fedemo and on the Adnkronos website, starting at 10 am on Monday 11 April.