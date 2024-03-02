Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman got rid of the crisis of “12th place” in the “ADNOC Professional League”, which chased the team in most of the rounds of the first round, and moved a step towards safety, after gaining 3 important points, which pushed it away from the “downward spiral”, and deepened the wounds of the “Falcons”, By winning 2-0 in the “Round 15”, and pushing it to last place, with “5 points”, it is the eighth victory for Ajman over the Emirates out of 16 matches in the “Professional League”, while the “Falcons” won 4 times and tied the same.

“Point 14” became the beginning of “Al-Barkan” moving towards the “safety zone” in the league, especially since the team has a “deferred” from “round 13” against Baniyas on Friday, and it may put it in a better standing, in the event of victory, especially since “Al-Samawi” » He is ahead of him by only two points.

This is the first time that Ajman has kept a clean sheet of goals, after losing in 13 previous matches, including the matches in which it tipped the balance in its favor, which confirms that the coach has begun to address the defense gaps, through the Serbian captain Milos, but the “orange” is still… The number of goals conceded suffers, as it comes in third place among the “weakest defense” with 31 goals, preceded by Hatta (33 goals), and the Emirates (37 goals).

The Romanian coach of Ajman, Daniel Isaella, succeeded in achieving what he wanted, especially since he treated the match as if it was worth 6 points, and winning it would keep the team away from the “downward spiral,” which is the secret of pushing all the “trump cards” to snatch the early victory. Heikal Al-Sheikhawi’s goal came after 11… A minute to confirm the coach's ambition for the confrontation, and the team was in control, and after the second goal in the 88th minute, Isaila brought in 4 players, in order to renew blood and revitalize it in the last minutes.

On the other hand, the Emirates team failed to stop the series of “consecutive defeats”, despite the technical change and supporting the ranks with new players, such as Nizar Al-Rashdan and Diaa Saba. However, the crisis persists, and the bleeding of points continues, and the team achieved only one win and two draws, and lost 11. match, which makes it more difficult to continue in the “professionals”, despite coach Zenga’s statements that the matter is not over, and the opportunity is still on the field.