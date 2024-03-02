There are eleven things to know on The Thaumaturgethe new title from Fool's Theory which will make its debut on PC in just two days, on March 4th, and then also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series
To reveal them is the trailer which you can see below, which starts immediately by talking about the peculiar setting of the adventure, the Warsaw of 1905: an extremely fascinating place but which will not be the only accessible scenario, as we told you in the trial of The Thaumaturge.
Then there is the protagonist, a miracle worker who returns to his city of origin after having been absent for fifteen years and finds himself having to face old family issues against the backdrop of a complex historical, political and economic situation.
The trailer illustrates what the art of thaumaturgy consists of, which allows the protagonist of the game to communicate with the Solutors in order to obtain useful information for his investigations, and returns to the family relationships of the main character, who has a family behind him to say the least little… particular.
The Solutors are ghostly creatures that move on a different plane of existence and come into contact with the living, feeding on their fears and pain. During the campaign we will be able to take advantage of their presence to develop the protagonist's abilities.
