Buying a property in the United States is not limited exclusively to US citizens or permanent residents. Foreigners have the option of acquiring property in the country, although there are some important considerations to take into account.

Are you interested in a home in the United States? This is what you should keep in mind.

America earned its reputation as the “nation of opportunity.”

Beyond its recognition as one of the most outstanding tourist destinations on the planet, It stands out for being a territory that offers ample possibilities for investment and growth.

This feature attracts millions of people from all over the world to its soil year after year.

What do you need if you want to buy a home?

According to the newspaper El Clarín, the United States it has the fair housing law, which allows anyone in the country to buy a house without any restrictions.

Therefore, all foreigners with tourist, business or work visas have the opportunity to buy real estate in United States.

In addition, they can access valuable advice from experts in the real estate sector and have the support of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Additionally, those foreigners with work visas who possess a valid social security number may explore the option of applying for a home loan government backed.

It should be noted that if you buy a property in the United States and have a tourist or study visa, this will not guarantee that you will be able to access permanent residence in the United States.

What type of visa is the best to acquire a home?

One of the most outstanding opportunities in the real estate scene is the possibility of acquiring a property that meets the requirements to qualify for the EB-5 visawhich grants the coveted permanent residence in the United States, also known as a “green card”.

According to the portal of the immigration lawyer Romy Jurado, this visa contemplates that the person can invest a certain amount of capital in a company in the United States and demonstrate that the investment helps create jobs in that country.

“Real estate investors can buy a property to start a new company or invest in an existing business. In this way, it is possible to meet two requirements at the same time, considering that the bulk of the investment goes to the purchase of the premises to operate the EB-5 business”, indicates the portal.

Yennifer Bernal, a real estate agent in Florida, told Portafolio that to buy a home in the United States it is important to seek professional advice and take into account the expenses and taxes that must be paid for the property.

According to the cited newspaper, buying a home in places like Miami and Orlando can cost between $400,000 and $600,000.

