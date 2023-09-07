Femke Bol will be one of the big stars tomorrow at the Memorial van Damme in Brussels. Eleven days after the conclusion of her golden World Cup in Budapest, the 23-year-old from Amersfoort, surrounded by three other world champions, talks about relaxing and her undefeated status. But not too long, the Flemish talk show Amai Zeg Wauw is waiting. “I need more time.”