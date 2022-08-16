The image of the Virgin in the Cabo de Palos procession, moments before embarking for the sea journey. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

The Virgin of the Assumption was bathed by crowds in the maritime and land processions that returned after two years without being able to be celebrated due to Covid, reaffirming its strength as a meeting point for residents and tourists who, called by faith and traditions, make August 15 a unique holiday.

One of the municipalities of the coast that honored its patron saint yesterday was Los Alcázares, which this year wanted to include novelties to resume its big day with more impetus than ever. The day began at 8 am with the sound awakening or, what is the same, the rockets and music bands announcing through the streets of the municipality that it was a day of joy in Los Alcázares.

At 11 a.m., the mass for the patron saint was officiated, in which the Brotherhood of the Assumption gave a recognition to Civil Protection for the work they carry out, especially in the summer when the population increases considerably and, with it, the possible incidents that They require your professionalism.

Already in the afternoon (7:30 p.m.), thousands of devotees showed their love for the Virgin of the Assumption amid applause and cheers of “beautiful, beautiful and beautiful” and “long live the Mother of God”, as well as words of thanks for returning to celebrate this maritime-terrestrial procession after hard years of pandemic marked by uncertainty.

After the seafaring mass, the image was uploaded to a boat to repeat the pilgrimage through the Mar Menor. The Virgin of the Assumption traveled this path through the lagoon accompanied by numerous neighbors aboard her boats.

As a novelty, this year two firework displays were launched as the Virgin passed through Carrión beach and Las Palmeras beach.

Popular fervor in Cartagena



In the municipality of Cartagena, the festival of La Asunción brought hundreds of residents and visitors to the streets in six locations, who hosted masses, processions and leisure activities organized within popular festivals. In the coastal areas, it was an added attraction for tourists.

In Los Nietos, with renewed devotion and with the joy associated with the improvement of the pandemic, after two years of restrictions, the faithful honored the patron saint of this Mar Menor town, Our Lady of the Angels. They accompanied the image of the Virgin to the Yacht Club, where she was embarked for the sea crossing. A Eucharist was also celebrated.

Likewise, there was a maritime procession and mass in La Azohía, within the festivities in honor of La Asunción that take place in this town and on Isla Plana; as well as in Cabo de Palos, where the church of the Virgen del Mar was filled to pay homage to its patron saint. The image was shipped for the tour of the bay. Fishing and private boats accompanied the navigation and a wreath was thrown into the sea in memory of the deceased sailors.

Different authorities attended these celebrations, such as the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, who was in La Azohía; and the Minister of Fisheries, Antonio Luengo, who moved to Cabo de Palos.

In Canteras, the day started with a flowery target and a popular breakfast. In the afternoon, mass was held in the parish, with the presence of the Band of Bugles and Drums, and the procession in honor of the patron saint of the town, the Virgen de la Soledad. And in Campillo de Adentro, in addition to a Eucharist, the residents and vacationers enjoyed an aperitif and a festival.