The Heroes of FUT will be illustrated as superheroes thanks to the designs of Marvel’s own artists.

FIFA 23 breaks in at the end of next month with several notable new features, but those who are looking forward to a new season of football in Ultimate Team are especially attentive to the new announcements that are being made from EA Sports, such as the inclusion of the FUT Heroeslegend cards that represent iconic moments of the players.

With the World Cup will come Marvel-style cardsIn relation to this, from Electronic Arts they have announced a collaboration with Marvel so that the designs of these cards are inspired by superhero comics and carried out by artists from Marvel itself. Although we will initially have the normal designs, once the 2022 World Cup arrives multitude of cards will be updated with new versions of superheroic aspect. The collaboration with Marvel will also extend to tifos, balls, kits and even a comic starring players.

These FUT Heroes are cards that not only celebrate key moments in a player’s career, but also improve basic stats. The first confirmed are Yaya Touré, Park Ji-Sung, Ricardo Carvalho, Donovan and Claudio Marchisioand you can see four of them comic style in the image that we leave you below:

In addition to all this, a few days ago we were able to tell you in detail about the FIFA Ultimate Team news that this FIFA 23 will bring, a video game that we have also been able to play in advance to see first-hand its graphic and on-field evolution. Therefore, we recommend you take a look at the impressions of FIFA 23 that our colleague Andrés Ruiz carried out so that you can get an idea of ​​what to expect.

FIFA 23 premieres on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (with the Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch) next September 30, 2022.

