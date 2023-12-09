Every year on the day December 12th is celebrated at Guadalupe’s Virgin in commemoration of the legend that claims that he appeared before the indigenous Juan Diego on Cerro del Tepeyac in 1531, asking that a temple be erected in his honor in that place. The celebration takes place mainly in Mexico. However, little by little it has reached other places, including USA, where cities like The Angels They have their own way of celebrating this date.

And even though the immigrants they move to USA in search of better opportunities than those they can find in their country, this does not mean that they leave their roots and traditions behind. As an example of this, the center of The Angels will have an exhibition dedicated to the Guadalupe’s Virgin, to which hundreds of believers are expected to attend in the coming weeks.

“Guadalupe Tonantzin, guide and path to the baby Jesus” is the title of a exhibition of art in the center of the city that commemorates some of the most relevant religious symbols for Mexicans.

In an interview given to Telemundo 20, Lalo García, the creator of the work, shared that he was mainly inspired by his passion for Guadalupana. The artist was the one who created the art in the chapel outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Los Angeles in 1998, and now has an entire exhibition in honor of the Virgin of Tepeyac. “Who hasn’t asked for a blessing? The Guadalupe’s Virgin He loves me profusely,” a love that can now be reflected in each of the pieces of art inside the cathedral.

The Virgin of Guadalupe, a symbol for migrants in the United States

One of the most important works that are part of the exhibition was named “The Protector of migrants” a canvas on which you can see the Guadalupe’s Virgin covering with his mantle some butterflies that represent the migrants. In the image you can also find a flower with four petals that, according to the artist, is the symbol of a new life for the Aztecs. He also said that Joseph and Mary were the first migrants who had to flee.

That’s just one of 10 pieces on display. In other paintings he shows the appearances of the Virgin as a sign that he is a guide and path to the baby Jesus he shared Garcia. The artist, who is originally from Michoacán, Mexico, said that the reason why he did not give facial features to the Guadalupana is that it allows for a personal interpretation.

The artist commented that he hopes that through his work, and through the intercession of the Guadalupe’s Virgin, attendees can have a more human heart with the people around them, starting with their family.

The exhibit marks the 92nd edition of Catholic Angelenos commemorating the appearance of the Guadalupe’s Virgin. It opened its doors on December 3 and will be available until January 5. So, this year, the December 12th believers will not only be able to sing the famous Mañanitas to the Virginbut admire this sample.