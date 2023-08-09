While the investigations of the crime perpetrated on the island Koh Phanga, located in the south of Thailand where Daniel Sancho, 29, confessed to having murdered the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, 44, came to light, worrying messages were released that he left on his social networks.

Although the Spaniard closed his Instagram account in the days after the crime, his Twitter account is still active, some network users have shown the violent and outrageous messages he left.

Although the recovered messages date from 10 years ago, they do not cease to cause outrage and are relevant now that the murder of the doctor was known. Themes such as women or being overweight were recurring for Sancho.

Perhaps the message that captures the most attention is the one that says: “You have had to get your hands dirty”, although it does not refer to any specific event in the year 2023, it has been related to the crime committed in Thailand.

In another of his old trills it is a response to another man and he talks about what he will do on vacation and Sancho responds: “Me doing a lot of business, betting, kidnapping, illegal arms sales, drug trafficking, white slavery, the usual” .

Finally, one of the trills that attracts the most attention in his account is the one that says “Adele is the fattest person.” All the Spanish trills have been reposted, commented and shared referring to the crime that was committed in Thailand, but it should be noted that these were made in 2013.

What is Daniel Sancho up against?

Lieutenant Surapong Thanomjit has confirmed to local media that the Spaniard is accused of premeditated murder, concealment and theft of body parts to cover up the death.

Under the Thai Penal Code, manslaughter and murder are considered extremely serious crimes and can be punished by the death penalty or life imprisonment. However, article 288 of this regulation also contemplates a punishment of between 20 and 25 years in prison, which can be increased if there are aggravating factors in the case.

