Barcelona experienced an unexpected turn with the future of Dembélé within the squad. Overnight, the player was tempted by the team from the French capital and made the option to leave exclusively for the French team valid (the same one that he included in his contract during last year’s renewal). It is clear that neither Xavi nor the board expected this movement on the closing of the market and now the club is on the hunt for a replacement for the winger.
Some sources even say that as an emergency measure, the blaugrana offered, in addition to Ousmane, Gavi and Raphinha in exchange for Mbappé, (this as the last move to avoid loss with the Frenchman’s departure), an offer that was rejected by PSG and which by the way, the young man trained at La Masía would not have liked one bit, who had to have a talk with Xavi to clarify the situation and express his annoyance.
The footballer would not be at all happy with having been offered as a bargaining chip and less when he has just signed his renewal. That being the case, Xavi Hernández would have calmed the fury of the intense youth, making it clear that he was not certain of the origin of the information, but that in his plans, the midfielder has a stellar role, as a starter and that for the coach, the footballer cannot be trespassed for no reason. These comments would have been appreciated by the 19-year-old and he would have been more satisfied on the campus.
#Gavi #untouchable #Xavis #plans
