The Alavés striker is the man of fashion in Vitoria. He has already scored 12 goals of the 19 he has added this season and is aware that he is living his last months in Vitoria. Right now he is handling a renewal offer that he will not attend while he debates between a proposal from Celta and the interest of Valencia, known at the last minute. The people of Vigo offer him three years at 2.5 million per year.

The Galician player was exultant after the 2-1 against Valencia in Mendizorroza last Sunday. “It is very difficult to win, we came from a very bad dynamic and the only way it seemed was to break it at home, in Mendizorroza. The fans pushed like any other player and helped us win a very physical and hard-working game. I think we knew how to defend very well and that we fought with everything to get the three points”, she assured.

Now we have to face the commitment against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. “This goes game by game. The three points we got on Sunday don’t get us out of the bottom but they give us that extra emotionality to go pulling up. AndIt is true that, at home and with our people, we achieve better results. In front of them we must die because they come every day to encourage us whether things go well or badly, “he added. In Madrid they will have the support of 300 people since that is the number of seats that the white club has sent to Vitoria.

The striker from Silleda has become a historic player in Vitoria as he is the player who has scored the most goals in the club’s history in the First Division. “When I score, it’s not just a matter of mine but of the whole team. I try to do my best because the goal is for the club to stay in place. The 12 goals are good figures and what I hope is to be able to continue like this “, sentenced. Benzema (Real Madrid) has 17 goals, Raúl De Tomás (Espanyol) 13 and, in addition to Joselu, with a dozen are Juanmi (Betis), Vini Jr. (Real Madrid) and with eleven, very close, Enes Ünal (Getafe) . The Galician participates in 83% of Albiazul goals either as a scorer or as an assistant.