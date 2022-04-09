Sporting defeated Zamalek with a score of 33 to 30. During the medal ceremony, Hodhoud participated as a representative of the Zamalek board of directors, and the cameras spotted him as he secretly put one of the medals in his pocket.

The video clip that monitors the incident spread widely on social media, which prompted the president of Zamalek Club, Mortada Mansour, to announce an emergency meeting regarding the incident.

Mansour said, in a brief statement, that he “decided to hold an emergency session of the club’s board of directors on Saturday to discuss the repercussions of what happened from Mustafa Hadhoud, the club’s vice president, during the medal distribution ceremony after the end of Zamalek’s match with Sporting in the Egypt Handball Cup final, which Sporting won.”

Hodhoud said, in press statements, that he did not steal any medals, noting that the medal he put in his pocket was silver and not gold, and he took it after the approval of the President of the Handball Federation due to the presence of extra medals.

He confirmed that he did not receive any invitation to the emergency meeting that the president of Zamalek Club decided to hold to discuss the matter.

Sky News Arabia also contacted Nabil Khashaba, a board member of the Egyptian Football Association, who confirmed that the medals distributed during the final have no value and are only symbolic medals, and whoever receives them will not benefit him in anything.

He explained that the vice-president of Zamalek club may have received the medal for one of his team players, as not all of them climbed to the podium, or he may have received an extra medal, and it is customary that extra medals are distributed to representatives of the clubs’ boards of directors or to whomever wishes.

He stressed that the federation did not receive any complaints from Sporting Club or Zamalek Club regarding the failure of any of their players or technical and administrative staff to receive medals, and therefore the federation will not take any action regarding the incident.