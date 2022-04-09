How much is too much? That is not an easy question for many, unless you shop in the highest echelon of sports sedans. Then the answer is simple: nothing is too much. It can’t be crazy enough, not striking enough and certainly not hard enough. That’s why cars like the Audi RS 6 or Mercedes-AMG E 63 keep getting faster and stronger, with ever more imposing grilles and bumpers, bigger wheels and brakes. And it’s why BMW’s M5 of the F90 generation was joined by an M5 Competition with an extra 25 hp shortly after its introduction. Because you can say a lot about 600 hp, but apparently not that it is too much.

Recently, however, the M5 Competition has also become a bit of a brute in the range, because the BMW M5 CS has made its entrance. It is the first time that the extra heavy CS letters on thefunfer to appear. It gains an additional 10 horsepower for a total of 635 horsepower, making it the most powerful car BMW M has ever produced. It also carries 70 kilos less weight by using carbon fiber parts on the left and right. You’ll find the stuff in its body panels, in the (carbon-ceramic) brakes and in the four bucket seats. That’s right: the M5 CS is a four-seater and a Billy kit cannot be taken along.

The appearance of the most powerful M

You immediately recognize the BMW M5 CS by the gold-bronze accents, or actually elements, because it includes the wheels and the grille. He also has something that makes us childishly happy: yellow daytime running lights, the color of the headlights with which the brand raced at Le Mans. Apparently it is not allowed to use this as the only lighting on the road, so you only see it when the car is stationary or when the headlights are also on – otherwise the LEDs are just white. Also nice: if you approach the car in the dark, the M logos in the bucket seats light up. Not very weight-saving, but you still feel a little more special when you get in.

It’s a bit of a climb, but then you have something: the seats are phenomenal and are so low that there was no room for storage space in the center armrest. As to be expected with BMW, the driving position is a work of art, and as not always to be expected with BMW, we find our way around the infotainment and settings in no time. We recently spent a loading session fiddling with apps and menus in the iX, here everything is self-explanatory.

The M Mode button in the BMW M5 CS does not do what you expect

The only potentially confusing one is the M Mode button on the center console, which controls not the drive modes, but the layout of the counter display. You can fiddle with the driving settings via the Setup button, after which you can adjust the engine, chassis, steering and four-wheel drive on the main screen. You can save your two favorite combinations under the M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel, which are set to fierce and very intense by default. The latter means: everything on maximum, rear-wheel drive, ESP off.

Just for context: no matter how beautifully sunny these press plates are, we drive the BMW M5 CS in the Netherlands, in January, in the rain at freezing temperatures and on summer Pirelli P Zeros. Very suitable conditions to push the limits, as you encounter them about every few meters. No, we can’t tell you too much about the fabutastic driving characteristics of the M5 CS in this story. We feel like we have short-lived Usain Bolt’s talents; while we’re trapped in an ice hockey arena.

The BMW M5 CS is not really intimidating

Still, this is a useful experience, because if BMW is good at something, it is in making great performance accessible. Despite its size and excess of power, the BMW M5 CS isn’t exactly intimidating. It is very easy to drive and when you put it to work with a bit of enthusiasm, it feels like a class smaller. If you just leave its four-wheel drive and digital aids on, you only have to stare stiffly into the distance on a straight road and stamp your right foot down. Even in these conditions he is wrecking ball-like fast.

This is what made this brand big: sophisticated, intuitive driving machines in a business saloon look, cars that don’t require you to learn how to handle them, but that do what you want, when you want it. It’s impressive, but that doesn’t mean it’s really helpful. Anyone who manages to squeeze out the extra performance of the BMW M5 CS compared to the regular M5 on the public road should have themselves checked.

Not the quietest car

What’s left if you keep everything in line is quite a bit of noise from the wide tires due to the reduced noise isolation, super direct steering that keeps you sparring on roads with ridges or ruts, and a chassis so good and effective that the solid damping never becomes disturbing. The contact with the road is adamant, there is no hopping, bucking or bouncing.

Besides the inexhaustible engine, this is perhaps the most memorable aspect of this car. It is also nice that BMW thought: oh well, M5 CS buyers are probably not waiting for adaptive cruise control or steering assistance. This is not standard, but also not optional, unlike on a 520i of 65 mille. There’s probably a technical reason, but it’s hilarious nonetheless.

Because it is not the excess that makes you the most difficult to swallow with this car. It is the amount BMW wants for the exotic materials and mythical extra print. You will only receive a CS if you have handed over at least 224,567 euros (183,650 euros in Belgium) to the dealer. You read that correctly: more than 56,000 euros more than a regular M5. Is that too much money? Well, the adjustments are not cheap and there is a lot of development behind it, so here too the question is: how much is too much? More importantly, you’re given the choice, and if you’re looking for something with that twinkling extra spark of BMW magic – and yellow LEDs – you now know what to save up for.

Weight saving?

Yes, it seems pretty nonsensical for a car of this size, especially when the result still weighs 1,900 pounds. But everything is relative: a saving of 70 kilos, that is a (modest) adult person that you do not carry around permanently, and it ensures that the BMW M5 CS is only slightly heavier than the new four-wheel drive M3. While it has two cylinders and a lot of bodywork less; and those nostrils probably make a difference, too.

We can laugh about it, but especially with the EV future in mind, it is becoming increasingly important to actively shave off the necessary mass from these types of large cars. And speaking of the e-word: it is very likely that this, the ultimate F90 M5, will also be the last non-hybrid M5. Whether that means getting one now is something you’ll have to decide for yourself. In any case, there are far worse ways imaginable to crown an era.

Specifications BMW M5 CS (2022)

engine

4,395 cc

V8 biturbo

635 hp @ 6,000 rpm

750 Nm @ 1,800 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.0 s

top 305 km/h

Consumption (average)

10.9 l/100 km

248 g/km CO2 (G label)

Dimensions

5,001 x 1,903 x 1,468mm (LxWxH)

2,982mm (wheelbase)

1,900 kg

68 l (petrol)

530 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 224,567 (NL)

€183,650 (B)