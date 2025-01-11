The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela rejected this Saturday the rewards from the United States for information that leads to the capture of the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, and the head of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, of 25 million and 15 million dollars, respectively.

In a statement, the military institution stated that a “spurious reward will not dent the physical and spiritual strength of both recognized leaders,” who will remain “firm as the oak and upright as the saman, to continue leading the nation correctly.”

In that sense, the FANB stated that this “aggression only further strengthens cohesion and absolute union in the demand for respect” to their “leaders and hierarchical superiors.

“This new onslaught of screams in the darkness of the imperial puppets “is part of the neo-fascist and coup plans that the Venezuelan extreme right has been carrying out to alter the peace and stability of the country, attempting, through extortionate and irrational sanctions, to submit and bow us to foreign interests,” the statement states. signed by the operational strategic commander, Domingo Hernández Lárez.

Poster in Spanish distributed by the United States Department of State offering a reward for Maduro. state.gov

The US government increased on Friday 15 to 25 million the reward for Maduro, the same one he offered 20 years ago for the capture of the Islamist terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

The US offer comes after Maduro was sworn in as president for a third consecutive six-year term in power, in a controversial takeover rejected by the largest anti-Chavista coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – which denounced the consummation of a “coup d’état”, by reiterating that the winner of the July elections was Edmundo González Urrutia.

The opposition leader, who claims his victory, said this Friday that, as “commander in chief” and “president-elect”, orders “the military high command to ignore illegal orders given to them by those who confiscate power and to prepare their security conditions to assume office.”

In addition to Maduro and Padrino López, the US also offers a reward of 25 million dollars for information that leads to the capture of the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Diosdado Hair.