

01/11/2025



Updated at 9:53 p.m.





Monchi went this Saturday to Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to see live the Seville – Valencia of the nineteenth day of LaLiga EA Sports. The one from San Fernando, who for many years was the sports director of the Nervion team and who formed the best squads in the club’s history, was accompanied in the stands by Jesus Navaswho went to Nervión for the first time after his retirement.

Monchi, who is currently one of those responsible for the sports area at the Aston Villa English, already attended Rayo Vallecano-Celta yesterday Friday. He was therefore not present in the match that his team played yesterday against West Ham in the English FA Cup (2-1).

Both Monchi and Jesús Navas are two of the most important people in the history of Sevilla. In fact, yesterday at the club’s general meeting of shareholders held at FIBES, the granting of the gold and diamond insignia to the palace was approved after having played more than 700 games with Sevilla, being the one who has worn the club’s shirt the most times. Nervionense.