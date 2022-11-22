The Vatican has summoned the head of medical services at Spanish club Atletico Madrid to help Pope Francis treat a knee problem that has limited his ability to walk.
Jose Maria Villalon told Radio “Kobe” the Spanish that he was among a group of specialists summoned by the Vatican Embassy in Spain and the Spanish bishops to meet the Pope in the Vatican.
“It is a great honor to have this patient and it is a special responsibility because he is such a global figure,” Villalon said.
He continued, “He has a great personality, he is in good shape, he is a very grateful man, very friendly and very kind. He also loves football and we were able to talk about it.”
Villalon added that the Pope, who is 85 years old, suffers from arthritis that causes swelling in the joints and limits his movement.
“There are surgical options that he does not want to undergo. He will only agree to conservative treatment,” the doctor said.
He saw additional difficulties in treating the pope because his busy schedule made it difficult to do regular physiotherapy or rehabilitation exercises, adding, “But I am optimistic that he can be helped.”
The Pope has had to cancel or curtail his activities over the past year due to pain in his right knee.
