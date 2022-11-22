The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the power supply at a discount NZXT C850 850W 80+ GoldPSU sold at a cut of 22%. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for this power supply it is 157,17€. The 22% discount cuts a good amount off this PSU. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

Going into the detail of this power supply 850W NZXT C850, it is 80+ Gold certified and can deliver up to 850 watts. As the brand’s official website states, “Our goal is to serve the PC gaming community.”



850W NZXT C850

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.