Real Madrid’s Brazilian player was called a “monkey” during the Spanish Championship

In your Twitter profilethe Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, showed solidarity with soccer player Vinícius Júnior, a victim of racism in Spain. Dino called the situation “deplorable” It is “unacceptable”and reiterated that “must have consequences”.

This Sunday (May 21, 2023), during a game in La Liga, the 1st division of the Spanish football league, the Real Madrid player was called “monkey” by Valencia fans at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain. Can you hear the word “mono” (monkey in Spanish) in videos circulating on social media.

The player’s name is in 1st place in the most commented subjects on the social network at the moment, with more than 126,000 publications.

“Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it”said the player in his twitter account. Vini Jr., as he is known, has been in Spain since 2018 and stated that “it was not the first time, nor the second nor the third” that he has been the target of offenses. See also The Bank of England raises rates again to curb inflation and now places them at 0.5%

Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality, also commented on what happened. “We will work to overcome all the hateful racism that Brazilian players still suffer on and off the fields and courts”he stated.